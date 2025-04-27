Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Tensions in Beirut

Israeli jets targeted Hezbollah assets in Beirut's southern suburbs despite a ceasefire, citing breach of agreement. The strike, which caused no immediate casualties, has drawn international criticism and raised security concerns. Hezbollah vows retaliatory measures if attacks persist, while Lebanon demands international intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:18 IST
Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Tensions in Beirut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In the latest escalation of tensions, Israeli jets conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut on Sunday. The Israeli military stated that the attack, which targeted a precision-guided missile storage facility, was a necessary action due to violations of the ceasefire agreement that concluded the Israel-Hezbollah conflict last year.

The airstrike caused significant panic among residents, as many evacuated the area after hearing fighter jets overhead. No casualties were immediately reported, despite significant damages to structures and vehicles. The strike further underscores the ongoing friction between Israel and Hezbollah, escalating fears of renewed conflict.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli aggression, urging international powers, notably the US and France, to intervene. Hezbollah leadership has warned of potential retaliation if provocations continue, highlighting the fragile state of peace in the region. UN officials have called for restraint to preserve the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025