Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Tensions in Beirut

In the latest escalation of tensions, Israeli jets conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut on Sunday. The Israeli military stated that the attack, which targeted a precision-guided missile storage facility, was a necessary action due to violations of the ceasefire agreement that concluded the Israel-Hezbollah conflict last year.

The airstrike caused significant panic among residents, as many evacuated the area after hearing fighter jets overhead. No casualties were immediately reported, despite significant damages to structures and vehicles. The strike further underscores the ongoing friction between Israel and Hezbollah, escalating fears of renewed conflict.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli aggression, urging international powers, notably the US and France, to intervene. Hezbollah leadership has warned of potential retaliation if provocations continue, highlighting the fragile state of peace in the region. UN officials have called for restraint to preserve the ceasefire.

