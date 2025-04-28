Left Menu

Katherina Reiche Tapped as Germany's Next Economy Minister

Katherina Reiche is anticipated to be named Germany's new economy minister by the conservative party, following a coalition agreement with the SPD. Reiche, a former lawmaker and CEO of Westenergie, will succeed the Greens' Robert Habeck. Johan Wadephul is expected to be named foreign minister.

Katherina Reiche Tapped as Germany's Next Economy Minister

The conservative party in Germany is poised to appoint Katherina Reiche as the new economy minister, according to sources privy to the discussion. This announcement is part of a broader set of ministerial appointments.

Katherina Reiche's nomination comes in the wake of a coalition deal struck by the German conservatives, led by Friedrich Merz, and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD). With a focus on spurring economic growth amid the risks of a global trade war, Reiche's extensive experience leading Westenergie, a division of E.ON, makes her a leading candidate for the role.

Expectations also surround the likely appointment of Johann Wadephul as foreign minister, succeeding Annalena Baerbock of the Greens. Wadephul, a parliament member since 2009, is recognized for his expertise in foreign and defense topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

