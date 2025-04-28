Left Menu

Trump and Zelensky Meet at Vatican Amidst Russia-Ukraine Tensions

President Donald Trump reported a successful meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican. The outcomes of their discussions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict will become apparent in the coming days, indicating whether any progress has been made towards resolving the ongoing situation.

Updated: 28-04-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump announced that his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vatican was successful. The encounter was focused on addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The discussions aimed at finding solutions for the protracted geopolitical dispute between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump expressed optimism about potential progress, which should become evident in the next few days, signaling possible advancements in resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

