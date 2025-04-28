Tragedy Strikes Vancouver Festival: Community Mourns After SUV Attack

A horrific incident unfolded at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver when a man drove an SUV through a crowd, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 people and injuring dozens more. The attack, which took place on Saturday evening, has left the community reeling in shock and grief.

Authorities have identified the suspect as a 30-year-old Vancouver man with a history of mental health issues. The police have ruled out any terrorism connections, but the motive remains unknown. Interim Chief Constable Steve Rai warned that the death toll could rise as some victims remain critically injured.

Community leaders, including RJ Aquino of Filipino BC, have expressed their sorrow and gratitude for the global support. Premier David Eby has promised support for affected families, as Vancouver and its diverse Asian population cope with this horrific event.

(With inputs from agencies.)