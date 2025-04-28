Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Positions for Possible 2028 Presidential Bid at Key Democratic Event

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took a pointed stance at a New Hampshire Democratic fundraiser, criticizing President Donald Trump's early decisions and castigating Democratic leaders for inadequate resistance. As a potential 2028 presidential contender, Pritzker emphasized the importance of listening to everyday Americans.

This speech at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, a notable Democratic fundraising event, bolsters Pritzker's increasing national profile. He previously drew attention by paralleling Trump's rhetoric with that of Nazi Germany, and he continues to speak at high-profile events nationwide.

Positioning himself distinctively among Democratic governors, Pritzker's advocacy contrasts with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's conciliatory approach and California Governor Gavin Newsom's collaboration with Trump loyalists. As Democrats face challenges reconnecting with grassroots supporters, Pritzker's clarity of message remains critical.

