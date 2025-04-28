Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Positions for Possible 2028 Presidential Bid at Key Democratic Event
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker criticized both President Donald Trump and fellow Democrats during a major fundraising event in New Hampshire as he continues to position himself as a potential 2028 presidential contender. Pritzker has been vocal against Trump's rhetoric, likening it to the rise of Nazi Germany, and is carving out a distinct position among Democratic governors.
This speech at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, a notable Democratic fundraising event, bolsters Pritzker's increasing national profile. He previously drew attention by paralleling Trump's rhetoric with that of Nazi Germany, and he continues to speak at high-profile events nationwide.
Positioning himself distinctively among Democratic governors, Pritzker's advocacy contrasts with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's conciliatory approach and California Governor Gavin Newsom's collaboration with Trump loyalists. As Democrats face challenges reconnecting with grassroots supporters, Pritzker's clarity of message remains critical.
