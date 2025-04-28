Left Menu

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Positions for Possible 2028 Presidential Bid at Key Democratic Event

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker criticized both President Donald Trump and fellow Democrats during a major fundraising event in New Hampshire as he continues to position himself as a potential 2028 presidential contender. Pritzker has been vocal against Trump's rhetoric, likening it to the rise of Nazi Germany, and is carving out a distinct position among Democratic governors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newhampshire | Updated: 28-04-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 06:35 IST
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Positions for Possible 2028 Presidential Bid at Key Democratic Event
Pritzker

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took a pointed stance at a New Hampshire Democratic fundraiser, criticizing President Donald Trump's early decisions and castigating Democratic leaders for inadequate resistance. As a potential 2028 presidential contender, Pritzker emphasized the importance of listening to everyday Americans.

This speech at the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, a notable Democratic fundraising event, bolsters Pritzker's increasing national profile. He previously drew attention by paralleling Trump's rhetoric with that of Nazi Germany, and he continues to speak at high-profile events nationwide.

Positioning himself distinctively among Democratic governors, Pritzker's advocacy contrasts with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's conciliatory approach and California Governor Gavin Newsom's collaboration with Trump loyalists. As Democrats face challenges reconnecting with grassroots supporters, Pritzker's clarity of message remains critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025