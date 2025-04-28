Miscommunication Between Beijing and Washington

In a surprising twist, China's foreign ministry has clarified that there was no recent communication between the presidents of China and the United States. This comes in response to Donald Trump's assertion in an interview with Time magazine that Chinese President Xi Jinping had called him.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized during a routine press briefing that no consultations or negotiations regarding tariffs have taken place between the two nations, further highlighting the lack of recent engagement on crucial economic issues.

The denial from Beijing comes amidst a complex backdrop of international trade relations and strategic diplomacy, leaving many to ponder the implications of this communication gap between the world's two largest economies.

