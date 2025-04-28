Merz's Strategic Cabinet: Reiche and Wadephul Key Appointments

Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, has strategically named Katherina Reiche and Johann Wadephul to take charge of the economy and foreign policy ministries, respectively. These appointments are part of his broader efforts to shape a more decisive and united government.

The Merz-led CDU/CSU conservatives, after securing a coalition with the SPD, intend to propel growth in Germany's extensive economy. Their plans come amid global trade uncertainties and emphasize revamping the nation's fiscal approach, infrastructure, and defence policies.

Reiche, with substantial experience in energy and policy sectors, along with Wadephul, who brings foreign policy acumen, represent Merz's push for clarity and strength in international relations. The coalition government is keen on creating seamless coordination to effectively address economic and geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)