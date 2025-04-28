Left Menu

Merz's Strategic Cabinet: Reiche and Wadephul Key Appointments

Friedrich Merz, Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting, has appointed Katherina Reiche and Johann Wadephul to key cabinet positions. Merz aims to strengthen the German economy and foreign policy. The coalition government plans substantial fiscal reforms amidst global tensions and promises a coherent foreign policy direction under Merz's leadership.

Updated: 28-04-2025 15:05 IST
Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, has strategically named Katherina Reiche and Johann Wadephul to take charge of the economy and foreign policy ministries, respectively. These appointments are part of his broader efforts to shape a more decisive and united government.

The Merz-led CDU/CSU conservatives, after securing a coalition with the SPD, intend to propel growth in Germany's extensive economy. Their plans come amid global trade uncertainties and emphasize revamping the nation's fiscal approach, infrastructure, and defence policies.

Reiche, with substantial experience in energy and policy sectors, along with Wadephul, who brings foreign policy acumen, represent Merz's push for clarity and strength in international relations. The coalition government is keen on creating seamless coordination to effectively address economic and geopolitical challenges.

