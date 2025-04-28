India United Against Terror: J&K Assembly Condemns Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, BJP leader Ravinder Raina emphasized that India, along with Jammu and Kashmir, has soundly rejected terrorism. Raina warned of severe repercussions for any threats to India's unity during his address to ANI.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly convened a special session to condemn the attack, resulting in a resolution that criticized Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Raina highlighted the unity of J&K's people in opposing such violent acts.

The resolution sent a potent message of deterrence to Pakistan and anti-national elements, acknowledging the sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who died saving tourists. It underscored a commitment to preserving India's security and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)