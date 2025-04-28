Controversy Surrounds 'Bomb Justice' in Kashmir

Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose has publicly criticized the recent demolition of houses belonging to alleged terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, dubbing the action 'bomb justice.'

This criticism follows the controversial 'bulldozer justice' approach witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, which was declared illegal by the Supreme Court. Ghose expressed these views in a post on social media platform X, urging a 'decisive fight against terror' over mere optics.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, security forces have demolished nine houses in the valley and conducted raids at over 500 locations. Ghose questions the timing, asking why action was delayed if authorities were aware of the houses' connections to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)