Controversy Surrounds 'Bomb Justice' in Kashmir

Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose criticizes the demolition of alleged terrorists' houses in Jammu and Kashmir, labeling it as 'bomb justice.' She compares the situation to the 'bulldozer justice' in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the need for a decisive fight against terror rather than optics. The demolition follows the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose has publicly criticized the recent demolition of houses belonging to alleged terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, dubbing the action 'bomb justice.'

This criticism follows the controversial 'bulldozer justice' approach witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, which was declared illegal by the Supreme Court. Ghose expressed these views in a post on social media platform X, urging a 'decisive fight against terror' over mere optics.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, security forces have demolished nine houses in the valley and conducted raids at over 500 locations. Ghose questions the timing, asking why action was delayed if authorities were aware of the houses' connections to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

