Telangana CM Advocates Peace Talks Amid Anti-Maoist Operations

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that his government will deliberate on a proposal from intellectuals for initiating ceasefire and peace talks with Maoists. The proposal will first undergo discussion within the ruling Congress before a final decision is taken by the state government.

During an informal media interaction, Reddy also expressed the need for a national debate on the anti-Maoist operation named 'Operation Kagar' ongoing in Chhattisgarh and other states. He brushed off criticism from BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, whose public rally accused the Congress government of failing on multiple fronts.

Reddy, affirming his political future, highlighted multiple successful schemes implemented since his tenure started in December 2023. The CM is keen on leveraging a social perspective to address naxalism, meeting with senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy to discuss potential peace talks with the Maoists, amidst continued security operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)