Left Menu

Telangana CM Advocates Peace Talks Amid Anti-Maoist Operations

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announces a discussion on a ceasefire with Maoists, following intellectuals' proposal. Responding to opposition claims, he emphasizes his administration's achievements and intends to discuss peace talks with Congress leadership, reflective of his political commitment and partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:31 IST
Telangana CM Advocates Peace Talks Amid Anti-Maoist Operations
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that his government will deliberate on a proposal from intellectuals for initiating ceasefire and peace talks with Maoists. The proposal will first undergo discussion within the ruling Congress before a final decision is taken by the state government.

During an informal media interaction, Reddy also expressed the need for a national debate on the anti-Maoist operation named 'Operation Kagar' ongoing in Chhattisgarh and other states. He brushed off criticism from BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, whose public rally accused the Congress government of failing on multiple fronts.

Reddy, affirming his political future, highlighted multiple successful schemes implemented since his tenure started in December 2023. The CM is keen on leveraging a social perspective to address naxalism, meeting with senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy to discuss potential peace talks with the Maoists, amidst continued security operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025