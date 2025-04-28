Left Retains Majority in JNUSU Elections Amid ABVP Gains

The JNUSU election results revealed a significant political shift, with Left-leaning parties retaining three of four key central panel posts. Notably, Nitish Kumar of AISA claimed the presidency, while Manisha of DSF secured the vice-president role. Munteha Fatima of DSF clinched the general secretary position.

The ABVP achieved a breakthrough by winning the joint secretary post, marking its return to the central panel after a nine-year hiatus, with Vaibhav Meena securing victory. Additionally, ABVP's gains in 24 of 44 councillor seats indicate a growing influence in JNUSU.

The elections highlighted a fractured Left alliance and ABVP's solo contest. Despite ABVP's success, Left parties expressed concern over the new challenges posed to their traditional dominance in JNU's political landscape. The turnout was substantial, reflecting high student engagement in these pivotal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)