Left Retains Majority in JNUSU Elections Amid ABVP Gains

In the recent JNUSU elections, the Left maintained its dominance by securing three out of four central panel posts. However, the ABVP made significant strides, winning the joint secretary post and securing a historic presence in various councillor positions. The elections underscored shifting political dynamics on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:35 IST
The JNUSU election results revealed a significant political shift, with Left-leaning parties retaining three of four key central panel posts. Notably, Nitish Kumar of AISA claimed the presidency, while Manisha of DSF secured the vice-president role. Munteha Fatima of DSF clinched the general secretary position.

The ABVP achieved a breakthrough by winning the joint secretary post, marking its return to the central panel after a nine-year hiatus, with Vaibhav Meena securing victory. Additionally, ABVP's gains in 24 of 44 councillor seats indicate a growing influence in JNUSU.

The elections highlighted a fractured Left alliance and ABVP's solo contest. Despite ABVP's success, Left parties expressed concern over the new challenges posed to their traditional dominance in JNU's political landscape. The turnout was substantial, reflecting high student engagement in these pivotal elections.

