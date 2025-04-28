Left Menu

Unity Over Division: South Africa's Pledge for Peace and Progress

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed the country's progressive foreign policy at a Freedom Day event, emphasizing national unity and reconciliation after apartheid. Despite facing personal health challenges, President Ramaphosa's message, delivered by Minister Gwede Mantashe, rejected division and pledged support for global peace and conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:35 IST
Unity Over Division: South Africa's Pledge for Peace and Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated the nation's commitment to progressive foreign policy and national unity during a Freedom Day celebration in Ermelo, Mpumalanga. His speech, read by Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe due to Ramaphosa's illness, highlighted South Africa's history of resilience against colonialism and apartheid.

Ramaphosa commemorated the 1994 election, which marked a pivotal moment in South Africa's history, showcasing reconciliation over racial division. Despite past tensions, the country stood as an example of peaceful transition and dialogue, with its experiences sought after by other nations embroiled in conflict.

Addressing contemporary issues, Ramaphosa rejected efforts by some to dredge up racial bitterness, emphasizing unity. He noted false claims by some white South African farmers and dismissed attempts to rewrite history. South Africa remains dedicated to supporting global peace initiatives, including the African Peace Initiative's role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025