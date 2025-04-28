South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated the nation's commitment to progressive foreign policy and national unity during a Freedom Day celebration in Ermelo, Mpumalanga. His speech, read by Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe due to Ramaphosa's illness, highlighted South Africa's history of resilience against colonialism and apartheid.

Ramaphosa commemorated the 1994 election, which marked a pivotal moment in South Africa's history, showcasing reconciliation over racial division. Despite past tensions, the country stood as an example of peaceful transition and dialogue, with its experiences sought after by other nations embroiled in conflict.

Addressing contemporary issues, Ramaphosa rejected efforts by some to dredge up racial bitterness, emphasizing unity. He noted false claims by some white South African farmers and dismissed attempts to rewrite history. South Africa remains dedicated to supporting global peace initiatives, including the African Peace Initiative's role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

