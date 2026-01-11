Left Menu

Sufi Scholars Meet NSA Ajit Doval: Advocating Harmony and National Unity

A delegation of Sufi and Muslim scholars, led by Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, met with NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi. Their discussion emphasized the role of Sufi traditions in advocating unity and peace within India. Meetings with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also highlighted the influence of Sufi culture in promoting social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:15 IST
Delegation of prominent Sufi and other Muslim scholars from across the country with NSI Chief Ajit Doval (Photo/All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council). Image Credit: ANI
A distinguished delegation of Sufi and Muslim scholars from across India, headed by Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, the successor of the Ajmer Dargah's spiritual leader and Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC), convened with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi.

The meeting underscored the vital role of Sufi traditions in fostering national unity, peace, and a sense of nationalism. Presentations included a bouquet and a shawl to NSA Doval, as members of the delegation highlighted the historical contributions of Sufism to promote harmony and counter extremism in society through spiritual wisdom and compassion.

In a related meeting, Syed Naseruddin Chishty engaged with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, discussing the valuable roles that Dargahs and Sufi institutions play in nurturing mutual respect and communal harmony. The sessions reiterated the importance of Sufi heritage in strengthening India's pluralistic ethos and countering divisive forces.

