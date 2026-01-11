Sufi Scholars Meet NSA Ajit Doval: Advocating Harmony and National Unity

A distinguished delegation of Sufi and Muslim scholars from across India, headed by Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, the successor of the Ajmer Dargah's spiritual leader and Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC), convened with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi.

The meeting underscored the vital role of Sufi traditions in fostering national unity, peace, and a sense of nationalism. Presentations included a bouquet and a shawl to NSA Doval, as members of the delegation highlighted the historical contributions of Sufism to promote harmony and counter extremism in society through spiritual wisdom and compassion.

In a related meeting, Syed Naseruddin Chishty engaged with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, discussing the valuable roles that Dargahs and Sufi institutions play in nurturing mutual respect and communal harmony. The sessions reiterated the importance of Sufi heritage in strengthening India's pluralistic ethos and countering divisive forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)