Unity Against Terror: J-K Assembly Condemns Pahalgam Attack

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, called for trust in PM Narendra Modi's leadership following the Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasized unity against terror conspiracies and paid homage to the victims, assuring that the attack will be avenged. Party leaders and legislators stand united in solidarity.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, urged people to place their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He stressed that the government is committed to avenging the incident and paid tribute to the 26 victims of the attack.

Sharma appreciated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's outreach efforts and highlighted the importance of a united stance against terror, stating that communal conspiracies will not divide the nation.

