Unity Against Terror: J-K Assembly Condemns Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, urged people to place their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He stressed that the government is committed to avenging the incident and paid tribute to the 26 victims of the attack.

Sharma appreciated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's outreach efforts and highlighted the importance of a united stance against terror, stating that communal conspiracies will not divide the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)