Political Apologies Demanded as Commonwealth Games Scandal Fades
With a Delhi court accepting the ED's closure of the Commonwealth Games money-laundering case, the Congress demands apologies from PM Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of misleading the nation. The case, which accused Congress leaders, has been deemed unfounded by the court.
An Indian court has accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report concerning alleged money-laundering in the 2010 Commonwealth Games scandal, leading the Congress party to demand apologies from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The court's decision highlights the dismissal of longstanding accusations against Congress leaders.
Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh accused Modi and Kejriwal of orchestrating false scams to malign Congress leaders ahead of the 2014 elections, urging both politicians to apologize for what he deemed unfounded deceit. The court's decision refutes previous allegations against former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Sheila Dixit.
This legal outcome is perceived by Congress as a political vindication, criticizing the BJP's alleged strategy of using spurious narratives as political weapons. The closure of this case signifies the end of a 15-year legal saga that implicated high-profile figures in baseless accusations, according to Congress leaders.
