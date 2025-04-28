Left Menu

Political Apologies Demanded as Commonwealth Games Scandal Fades

With a Delhi court accepting the ED's closure of the Commonwealth Games money-laundering case, the Congress demands apologies from PM Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of misleading the nation. The case, which accused Congress leaders, has been deemed unfounded by the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:20 IST
Political Apologies Demanded as Commonwealth Games Scandal Fades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian court has accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report concerning alleged money-laundering in the 2010 Commonwealth Games scandal, leading the Congress party to demand apologies from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The court's decision highlights the dismissal of longstanding accusations against Congress leaders.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh accused Modi and Kejriwal of orchestrating false scams to malign Congress leaders ahead of the 2014 elections, urging both politicians to apologize for what he deemed unfounded deceit. The court's decision refutes previous allegations against former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Sheila Dixit.

This legal outcome is perceived by Congress as a political vindication, criticizing the BJP's alleged strategy of using spurious narratives as political weapons. The closure of this case signifies the end of a 15-year legal saga that implicated high-profile figures in baseless accusations, according to Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025