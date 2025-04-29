Cardinal Dilemma: Becciu's Uncertain Role in Papal Conclave

As the Vatican prepares for a pivotal transition, the fate of Cardinal Angelo Becciu remains uncertain amidst questions about his eligibility to participate in the upcoming papal conclave. Once a powerful figure under Pope Francis, Becciu fell from grace following a scandal involving financial misconduct.

Despite being convicted in December 2023 and appealing his sentence, Becciu asserts his right to vote. The official Vatican stance lists him as a 'non-elector,' raising legal and canonical debates about his role. His involvement is critical as it may impact the election's validity.

The case highlights internal struggles within the Vatican, with Becciu caught between his past affiliations with conservative leadership and recent reforms under Pope Francis. As the conclave approaches, the Vatican remains tight-lipped, leaving the question of Becciu's participation unresolved.

