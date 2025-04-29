BNP's Concerns Over Humanitarian Corridor to Myanmar: A Decision Without Consensus
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has voiced concerns over the government's decision to allow a humanitarian corridor through Bangladesh to Myanmar's Rakhine state, possibly impacting national sovereignty. This move aims to aid Rohingya fleeing violence, but BNP emphasizes the need for political consultations to ensure regional stability.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed strong objections to the interim government's decision to open a humanitarian corridor to Myanmar's Rakhine state. Led by Muhammad Yunus, the government has agreed in principle to aid the region, which faces a potential famine amid ongoing conflict.
BNP Secretary General Mira Fakhrul Islam Alamgir criticized the decision, highlighting the lack of consultation with political parties. Alamgir stressed the importance of maintaining Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty, and regional peace while assisting those in distress.
Reports indicate a significant influx of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh, escaping violence by Myanmar's Arakan Army. As the humanitarian crisis escalates, the BNP warns against Bangladesh becoming embroiled in further conflicts without comprehensive domestic agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BNP
- Humanitarian Corridor
- Rohingya
- Bangladesh
- Myanmar
- Rakhine
- Alamgir
- Yunus
- UN
- Refugees
ALSO READ
Regional Diplomacy: Anwar's Push for Extended Ceasefire in Myanmar
UNDP Deploys Advanced Tech to Guide Urgent Earthquake Recovery in Myanmar
IAF Navigates GPS Spoofing Challenge in Myanmar Humanitarian Mission
Navigating Challenges: IAF's GPS Spoofing Encounter in Myanmar Mission
Desperate Escape: Trafficked Workers Flee Myanmar Detention