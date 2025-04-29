Left Menu

BNP's Concerns Over Humanitarian Corridor to Myanmar: A Decision Without Consensus

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has voiced concerns over the government's decision to allow a humanitarian corridor through Bangladesh to Myanmar's Rakhine state, possibly impacting national sovereignty. This move aims to aid Rohingya fleeing violence, but BNP emphasizes the need for political consultations to ensure regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed strong objections to the interim government's decision to open a humanitarian corridor to Myanmar's Rakhine state. Led by Muhammad Yunus, the government has agreed in principle to aid the region, which faces a potential famine amid ongoing conflict.

BNP Secretary General Mira Fakhrul Islam Alamgir criticized the decision, highlighting the lack of consultation with political parties. Alamgir stressed the importance of maintaining Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty, and regional peace while assisting those in distress.

Reports indicate a significant influx of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh, escaping violence by Myanmar's Arakan Army. As the humanitarian crisis escalates, the BNP warns against Bangladesh becoming embroiled in further conflicts without comprehensive domestic agreement.

