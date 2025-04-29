BNP's Concerns Over Humanitarian Corridor to Myanmar: A Decision Without Consensus

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed strong objections to the interim government's decision to open a humanitarian corridor to Myanmar's Rakhine state. Led by Muhammad Yunus, the government has agreed in principle to aid the region, which faces a potential famine amid ongoing conflict.

BNP Secretary General Mira Fakhrul Islam Alamgir criticized the decision, highlighting the lack of consultation with political parties. Alamgir stressed the importance of maintaining Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty, and regional peace while assisting those in distress.

Reports indicate a significant influx of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh, escaping violence by Myanmar's Arakan Army. As the humanitarian crisis escalates, the BNP warns against Bangladesh becoming embroiled in further conflicts without comprehensive domestic agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)