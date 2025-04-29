Left Menu

Complex Deportation Process Set in Motion for Pakistani Women in Kashmir

Officials are orchestrating a plan to deport 60 women from Pakistan who are currently residing in Jammu and Kashmir. The execution of this complex deportation requires coordination and precision as the women are intricately connected to localized communities.

Updated: 29-04-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Officials have commenced a coordinated effort to deport 60 Pakistani women residing in Jammu and Kashmir, a move surrounded by both logistical and social complexities.

The women, deeply intertwined with the local community through familial and social ties, present a unique challenge to the deportation process.

This effort underlines the ongoing geopolitical tension and bureaucratic challenges of deportation actions within the region.

