Firstsource Solutions: Leading the Charge in Banking Operations with GenAI & Process Automation

Firstsource Solutions has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group and NelsonHall assessments for their banking operations. They excel in GenAI and process automation, aiding banks in modernizing operations while ensuring efficiency and compliance through advanced AI and digital engineering strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a global business process management leader, has achieved dual recognition as a Leader and Star Performer in banking operations by both the Everest Group and NelsonHall. These accolades highlight Firstsource's capabilities in AI and process automation, validating its strategic direction.

Vivek Sharma of Firstsource emphasized their shift from labor-focused models to AI-driven, outcome-based operations. Tools like UnBPO™ and BPaaS along with agentic AI platforms enable banks to pilot and implement large-scale operations, enhancing compliance and customer service across various banking sectors.

According to Ronak Doshi from Everest Group, Firstsource's expertise in lending, collections, and financial crime, coupled with their investment in platforms like relAI™, strengthens its ability to modernize workflows. NelsonHall's Andy Efstathiou praised Firstsource's GenAI and automation services, crucial for banking transformation and cybersecurity enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

