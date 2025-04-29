Shiv Sena Critiques Congress on Pahalgam Attack Responses

The Shiv Sena has called out the Congress party for remarks made by some of its leaders following the attack in Pahalgam. The BJP ally suggested on Tuesday that the Congress should focus on resolving its internal issues before calling for a special session of Parliament.

In a sharp rebuke, Shiv Sena parliamentary party chairman Shrikant Shinde urged Congress to hold an All India Congress Committee (AICC) session. This call aims to address controversial comments made by senior leaders, with some reportedly echoing narratives similar to those of Pakistan.

Shinde named several Congress figures, including Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for suggesting reconciliation with Pakistan or questioning survivor accounts. Emphasizing India's need for unity, Shinde criticized the Congress for failing to take a clear moral stance, urging it to decide whether it stands with terror attack victims or offers excuses for terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)