Cross-Border Love Story: The Struggle for Family Unity Amidst Political Tensions

Minal Khan, a Pakistani woman who married an Indian CRPF jawan online, faces deportation from India. She pleas for families like hers to be allowed to stay together, while condemning recent violence. This comes amid India's visa revocation decision for Pakistani nationals, adding personal distress to political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Minal Khan, a Pakistani national, faces deportation from India after marrying a Central Reserve Police Force jawan online. She, together with her husband Munir Khan of Gharota, departed Jammu for the Wagah border amid heightened political tensions.

Khan urged the Indian government to allow families formed through cross-border marriages to remain united, emphasizing the impact separation would have on their children. Despite her plea, she condemned any recent violence involving innocent lives and called for severe punishment for the perpetrators.

This personal ordeal unfolds as India revokes visas for Pakistani nationals, escalating the diplomatic strain between the two countries and placing additional strain on families caught in the crossfire.

