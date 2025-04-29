Left Menu

Canadian Liberals Clinch Victory Fuelled by Patriotism Amidst Trump Tariff Threats

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party reclaimed power in Canadian elections, buoyed by a backlash against U.S. President Trump's tariff threats and comments suggesting Canada become the 51st U.S. state. Although the Liberals turned the tide, securing 168 seats, they fell short of a majority in Parliament.

Canadian Prime Minister

In a stunning political reversal, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party emerged victorious in the latest parliamentary elections. A surge of patriotism, exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs and annexation, galvanized support for the Liberals, securing them 168 electoral districts.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, once tipped to win, lost his seat, marking a significant setback for his party. The Liberals leveraged Trump-induced nationalism and the departure of unpopular ex-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to regain their footing, despite not achieving the outright majority sought by Carney.

The new government faces challenges from the U.S. administration, with Carney pledging to address trade tensions proactively. European and British leaders have offered congratulations, signaling continued international cooperation. However, the task of forming a secure government remains, with potential alliances needed to maintain legislative strength.

