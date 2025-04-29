Modi's Resolve: Pursuing Justice for Pahalgam Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a critical meeting on Tuesday with the upper echelons of India's defence establishment, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of the three military services.

Amidst rising concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 civilians, predominantly tourists, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also in attendance. The gathering focused on India's strategy for countermeasures in the wake of the assault.

Prime Minister Modi, resolute in his response, vowed to hunt down the terrorists responsible for the attack and their supporters. This pointed reference to Pakistan underscores India's determination to hold accountable those entities with a history of backing terror activities against the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)