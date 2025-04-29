Mark Carney's Stunning Comeback: Liberals Defy Odds in Canadian Elections

In a surprising political turnaround, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party retained power in the recent parliamentary elections. The outcome was largely attributed to widespread disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies and provocative rhetoric about making Canada the 51st U.S. state.

With nearly all votes tallied, the Liberals captured 168 electoral districts, while the Conservative Party trailed with 144 seats. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre lost his seat in Ontario, shocking supporters who once thought his victory secured. The Liberals had been behind until Trump's tariffs and annexation statements galvanized support for Carney.

Despite the victory, Carney did not achieve an outright majority needed for stronger negotiations with the U.S. However, his strong stance on economic independence and alliances with Europe have been applauded on the global stage, marking a new chapter in Canada's political landscape amidst turbulent U.S.-Canada relations.

