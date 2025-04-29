Amazon Tariff Controversy: Unveiling the Allegations

In a recent turn of events, Amazon.com has emphatically denied reports suggesting it intended to disclose the cost imposed by U.S. tariffs on its products. The speculation arose after reports claimed the retail giant might list these import charges, following President Trump's tariffs on trading partners.

The White House reacted critically to these reports, deeming them a politically motivated maneuver by Amazon. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt remarked on the Reuters report linking Amazon with a 'Chinese propaganda arm' as no surprise, stressing the administration's push for buying American products.

Despite an initial drop of 2.2% in Amazon's share value following the news, the tech company clarified that it had never considered implementing such measures on any of its platforms, stabilizing its market position. The incident underscores ongoing tensions in the commercial and political arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)