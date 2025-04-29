Amazon Tariff Controversy: Unveiling the Allegations
Amazon.com refuted claims of planning to reveal U.S. tariff costs on its products. Despite initial reports and White House criticism labeling it a political act, the company confirmed no such implementation occurred. The anticipation further highlights Trump’s extensive tariffs, particularly targeting China since his tenure began.
In a recent turn of events, Amazon.com has emphatically denied reports suggesting it intended to disclose the cost imposed by U.S. tariffs on its products. The speculation arose after reports claimed the retail giant might list these import charges, following President Trump's tariffs on trading partners.
The White House reacted critically to these reports, deeming them a politically motivated maneuver by Amazon. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt remarked on the Reuters report linking Amazon with a 'Chinese propaganda arm' as no surprise, stressing the administration's push for buying American products.
Despite an initial drop of 2.2% in Amazon's share value following the news, the tech company clarified that it had never considered implementing such measures on any of its platforms, stabilizing its market position. The incident underscores ongoing tensions in the commercial and political arenas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech Stocks Surge as White House Announces Tariff Exemptions
Wall Street Gains as White House Offers Tech Tariff Relief
Federal Funds Freeze: Harvard vs. White House
Succession Plans for the Fed: White House Prepares to Replace Jerome Powell
White House Proposal Threatens State Department Budget Cuts