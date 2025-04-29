Minister Calls for Unity Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Fallout
Union Minister Nityanand Rai urged national solidarity after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. He criticized opposition parties for divisive rhetoric and emphasized India's firm stance against terrorism following PM Modi's strong message. Meanwhile, political tensions rose as Congress and RJD criticized Modi's actions post-attack.
In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has called for national unity while criticizing opposition parties for divisive actions. Addressing the media, Rai stated that terrorists have grown frustrated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive response to the incident.
Rai condemned the Congress party for sharing contentious content on social media and criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for objectionable slogans in Bihar. The Congress had earlier published an image of PM Modi implying his absence from a crucial meeting after the Pahalgam attack, drawing backlash from BJP leaders.
Amidst heightened political tensions, the RJD in Patna erected posters criticizing PM Modi for attending an election rally during national mourning. The posters, which featured a sarcastic tone, urged the Prime Minister to take definitive action against terrorism, as India stands united behind him.
