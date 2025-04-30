Left Menu

Mali's Junta Leader Recommended as President

A national conference in Mali suggests naming junta leader Assimi Goita as president for a five-year term, following his involvement in 2020 and 2021 coups. The conference also advises the dissolution of all political parties within the country.

  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali's national political conference has called for junta leader Assimi Goita to be officially named president, granting him a five-year term of leadership.

The recommendation follows Goita's pivotal role in the coups that took place in 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, the conference has proposed the dissolution of all existing political parties, a move that could reshape the nation's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

