SPD Paves Way for German Coalition Government

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have officially approved a coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU conservatives, as confirmed by sources close to the party on Wednesday. This approval marks the final hurdle in forming a new government for Germany, poised to lead Europe's largest economy.

The coalition agreement vote, which wrapped up just before midnight on Tuesday, saw a significant 84% of participating SPD members backing the deal. This decisive majority reflects strong support within the party for cooperation with the conservatives.

The endorsement of the coalition agreement comes at a crucial time for Germany, as the country prepares to navigate numerous challenges. The new government is expected to lead with a focus on stability and progress in both domestic and European contexts.

