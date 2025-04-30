SPD Paves Way for German Coalition Government
Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have approved a coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU conservatives, clearing the final obstacle for forming a new government. The vote concluded with strong support, as 84% of participating SPD members favored the deal, signaling cooperation in Europe's largest economy.
Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have officially approved a coalition agreement with the CDU/CSU conservatives, as confirmed by sources close to the party on Wednesday. This approval marks the final hurdle in forming a new government for Germany, poised to lead Europe's largest economy.
The coalition agreement vote, which wrapped up just before midnight on Tuesday, saw a significant 84% of participating SPD members backing the deal. This decisive majority reflects strong support within the party for cooperation with the conservatives.
The endorsement of the coalition agreement comes at a crucial time for Germany, as the country prepares to navigate numerous challenges. The new government is expected to lead with a focus on stability and progress in both domestic and European contexts.
