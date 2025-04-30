Left Menu

India's Strategic Stand: Cabinet Committee on Security Reacts to Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a critical Cabinet Committee on Security meeting to discuss India's security response following the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting hinted at potential retaliatory measures against Pakistan, with military leadership granted operational freedom. Diplomatic and trade tensions between India and Pakistan escalate amid growing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:07 IST
India's Strategic Stand: Cabinet Committee on Security Reacts to Pahalgam Attack
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened to assess the security environment in Jammu and Kashmir amid talk of India's countermeasures following the Pahalgam terror attack, known for its cross-border connections.

Taking place at the Prime Minister's residence, this meeting followed closely after a pivotal assembly with top military officers who were granted extensive freedom concerning the timing and targets of any military response. Key political figures like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance.

With a backdrop of potential retaliation against Pakistan, this CCS meeting marked the second of its kind since the attack. India's firm stance includes punitive actions such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and severing diplomatic ties, provocative moves that invited Pakistan to react by closing airspace and ceasing trade with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

