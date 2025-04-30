Germany's Coalition: A New Era of Political Responsibility

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) approved a coalition deal with the CDU/CSU conservatives on Wednesday, finalizing a government in Europe's largest economy. This move positions Friedrich Merz as chancellor on May 6, following the conservatives' federal election victory in February despite lacking a majority.

In a significant development, both parties have dismissed alliances with the far-right Alternative for Germany, which secured a historic second place. As Germany faces economic challenges and global instability, hastening government formation has gained critical importance amid rising unemployment and US-imposed tariff impacts.

The SPD vote concluded with 84% backing the coalition. The party plans to name Lars Klingbeil as vice chancellor and finance minister, recognizing the urgency of economic revival to counteract potential repercussions from trade disputes. The coalition plans substantial investments in infrastructure and social policies, despite internal opposition to specific compromises.

(With inputs from agencies.)