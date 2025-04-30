Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Returns to Official Residence 'Varsha'

Devendra Fadnavis has moved back into 'Varsha', his official residence in Mumbai, nearly five months after taking oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister again. This move marks his return after residing elsewhere for over five years. The shift was delayed for his daughter's exams.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a significant return to his official residence, 'Varsha,' located in south Mumbai. This marks his reoccupation of the bungalow after more than five years since he vacated it following his earlier term that ended in 2019.

The residence had become a point of contention, coupled with bizarre claims by Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut about alleged rituals meant to secure political office for Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Fadnavis, however, refuted these assertions, clarifying his intentions to relocate once Shinde vacated the property.

The relocation of Fadnavis into 'Varsha' had also been paused to accommodate his daughter Divija's board examination schedule, with her remarkable achievement of a 92.60% score, allowing the family to conduct the auspicious 'griha pravesh' ceremony during Akshay Tritiya.

