Devendra Fadnavis Returns to Official Residence 'Varsha'

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a significant return to his official residence, 'Varsha,' located in south Mumbai. This marks his reoccupation of the bungalow after more than five years since he vacated it following his earlier term that ended in 2019.
The residence had become a point of contention, coupled with bizarre claims by Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut about alleged rituals meant to secure political office for Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Fadnavis, however, refuted these assertions, clarifying his intentions to relocate once Shinde vacated the property.
The relocation of Fadnavis into 'Varsha' had also been paused to accommodate his daughter Divija's board examination schedule, with her remarkable achievement of a 92.60% score, allowing the family to conduct the auspicious 'griha pravesh' ceremony during Akshay Tritiya.
