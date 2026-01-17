Race to the Finish: Excitement Builds for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025

On Sunday, over 69,000 runners will participate in the much-anticipated 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race. The event will commence from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, showcasing a mix of on-ground and virtual athletes.

This year's route introduces the Coastal Road, maintaining the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. With a prize pool totaling USD 389,524, the marathon has attracted top-tier international runners, including Eritrea's Merhawi Kesete and Uganda's Victor Kiplangat.

Indian athletes like Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor are set to deliver strong performances. To ensure smooth race-day operations, special train services have been scheduled, and over 11,000 personnel, including police and volunteers, will be in place to support the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)