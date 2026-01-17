Left Menu

Race to the Finish: Excitement Builds for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025

The 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon sees over 69,000 runners, including 3,700 virtual, competing for a USD 389,524 prize. The route debuts the Coastal Road and features elite runners from Eritrea and Uganda. Indian competitors include Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor. Special train services aid early travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:12 IST
Race to the Finish: Excitement Builds for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, over 69,000 runners will participate in the much-anticipated 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race. The event will commence from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, showcasing a mix of on-ground and virtual athletes.

This year's route introduces the Coastal Road, maintaining the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. With a prize pool totaling USD 389,524, the marathon has attracted top-tier international runners, including Eritrea's Merhawi Kesete and Uganda's Victor Kiplangat.

Indian athletes like Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor are set to deliver strong performances. To ensure smooth race-day operations, special train services have been scheduled, and over 11,000 personnel, including police and volunteers, will be in place to support the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026