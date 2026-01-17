Race to the Finish: Excitement Builds for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025
The 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon sees over 69,000 runners, including 3,700 virtual, competing for a USD 389,524 prize. The route debuts the Coastal Road and features elite runners from Eritrea and Uganda. Indian competitors include Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor. Special train services aid early travel.
On Sunday, over 69,000 runners will participate in the much-anticipated 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Race. The event will commence from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, showcasing a mix of on-ground and virtual athletes.
This year's route introduces the Coastal Road, maintaining the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. With a prize pool totaling USD 389,524, the marathon has attracted top-tier international runners, including Eritrea's Merhawi Kesete and Uganda's Victor Kiplangat.
Indian athletes like Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor are set to deliver strong performances. To ensure smooth race-day operations, special train services have been scheduled, and over 11,000 personnel, including police and volunteers, will be in place to support the event.
