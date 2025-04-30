Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts Over Controversial Poster in Uttar Pradesh

A controversial poster featuring half faces of Akhilesh Yadav and BR Ambedkar outside the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow has sparked a political row in Uttar Pradesh. BSP's Mayawati and BJP demand an apology from Yadav. The SP dissociates itself, suggesting BJP involvement, escalating political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has erupted in Uttar Pradesh over a controversial poster outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) office in Lucknow. The poster features half and half faces of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BR Ambedkar, sparking protests and demands for apologies from political rivals.

BSP chief Mayawati criticized the poster, while the BJP staged sit-ins and protests, insisting on an apology from Yadav. The SP, however, has distanced itself from the poster. Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhary suggested that the poster could be a ploy by the BJP, arguing that 'anyone can put up a poster anywhere.'

The controversy fuels ongoing political rivalries in the state, as the SP and its allies strive to strengthen support among Dalits and OBCs, key demographics in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape. Meanwhile, the BJP continues to retake lost ground, with by-election victories in SP strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

