Left Menu

Global Outcry: Samajwadi Party Condemns Strikes and Mourns Khamenei's Death

The Samajwadi Party has condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a deadly strike on a school in Meenab, which resulted in 165 deaths. Party leaders expressed sorrow and criticized international interference, highlighting a breach of international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:14 IST
Global Outcry: Samajwadi Party Condemns Strikes and Mourns Khamenei's Death
Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party has expressed strong condemnation following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a statement, the party denounced the airstrike reportedly carried out by Israeli and American forces that also targeted a school in Meenab, causing significant civilian casualties.

Party president Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the atrocity of these actions, which he claims stand in stark violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law. Yadav extended profound condolences to the families affected, highlighting the need for protecting human lives during conflicts.

The incidents have stirred significant unrest among the Shia Muslim population in areas like Lucknow. Further criticism emerged from Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who accused the Indian government of moral failure and demanded accountability for remaining silent on these global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast Slashes Cocoa Prices Amid Global Market Slump

Ivory Coast Slashes Cocoa Prices Amid Global Market Slump

 Global
2
Kerala's Zebra Crossing Drive: Enhancing Pedestrian Safety

Kerala's Zebra Crossing Drive: Enhancing Pedestrian Safety

 India
3
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

 Global
4
Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026