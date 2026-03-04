Global Outcry: Samajwadi Party Condemns Strikes and Mourns Khamenei's Death
The Samajwadi Party has condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a deadly strike on a school in Meenab, which resulted in 165 deaths. Party leaders expressed sorrow and criticized international interference, highlighting a breach of international law.
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party has expressed strong condemnation following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a statement, the party denounced the airstrike reportedly carried out by Israeli and American forces that also targeted a school in Meenab, causing significant civilian casualties.
Party president Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the atrocity of these actions, which he claims stand in stark violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law. Yadav extended profound condolences to the families affected, highlighting the need for protecting human lives during conflicts.
The incidents have stirred significant unrest among the Shia Muslim population in areas like Lucknow. Further criticism emerged from Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who accused the Indian government of moral failure and demanded accountability for remaining silent on these global issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heir Apparent: Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's Next Supreme Leader
Mojtaba Khamenei: The Ascent of Iran's Potential Supreme Leader
Iran on Brink of Choosing New Supreme Leader
Iran Bids Farewell to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
As Iran moves to pick new supreme leader, Israeli defence minister says whoever it is will be 'a target for elimination,' reports AP.