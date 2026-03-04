Global Outcry: Samajwadi Party Condemns Strikes and Mourns Khamenei's Death

The Samajwadi Party has expressed strong condemnation following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a statement, the party denounced the airstrike reportedly carried out by Israeli and American forces that also targeted a school in Meenab, causing significant civilian casualties.

Party president Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the atrocity of these actions, which he claims stand in stark violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law. Yadav extended profound condolences to the families affected, highlighting the need for protecting human lives during conflicts.

The incidents have stirred significant unrest among the Shia Muslim population in areas like Lucknow. Further criticism emerged from Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who accused the Indian government of moral failure and demanded accountability for remaining silent on these global issues.

