Prashant Kishor's Call for Change: A New Era for Bihar?

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor addressed the pressing need for change in Bihar on Wednesday, citing public dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in critical sectors including education, employment, and migration.

Kishor announced the 'Bihar Badlaav Yatra' commencing May 20, alongside a signature campaign beginning May 11 aimed at questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's effectiveness on key issues.

Kishor emphasized the necessity for change, mentioning, 'Although there's debate on who will lead, the desire for change is clear.' Jan Suraaj is gearing up for its inaugural assembly election campaign expected later this year.

Additionally, Kishor condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, urging national unity across parties on issues beyond state control.

