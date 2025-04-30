Prashant Kishor's Call for Change: A New Era for Bihar?
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, advocates for change in Bihar, citing stagnation in education, employment, and migration. He announced the 'Bihar Badlaav Yatra' to address these issues and scrutinize Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's track record. Jan Suraaj prepares for its first assembly election in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor addressed the pressing need for change in Bihar on Wednesday, citing public dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in critical sectors including education, employment, and migration.
Kishor announced the 'Bihar Badlaav Yatra' commencing May 20, alongside a signature campaign beginning May 11 aimed at questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's effectiveness on key issues.
Kishor emphasized the necessity for change, mentioning, 'Although there's debate on who will lead, the desire for change is clear.' Jan Suraaj is gearing up for its inaugural assembly election campaign expected later this year.
Additionally, Kishor condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, urging national unity across parties on issues beyond state control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
