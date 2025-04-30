Left Menu

Rising Tensions at the India-Pakistan Border: Concerns and Responses

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed concerns over the increasing chances of conflict with India, despite international efforts to mediate. Asif assured a robust response if India were to initiate an attack, implying that Pakistan's retaliation would surpass any Indian action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:21 IST
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sounded an alarming note on Wednesday regarding the escalating tensions with neighboring India. Despite international mediation efforts, Asif noted that the prospect of conflict is intensifying over time.

Speaking to reporters outside the parliament, Asif emphasized, "Chances of conflict are increasing; they are not decreasing." Although many nations aim to diffuse the situation, the standoff continues unabated.

Asif asserted Pakistan's readiness to respond decisively to any Indian aggression, though he refrained from disclosing specifics of the potential counteractions. "If there is a violation by India, we will respond...there should be no doubt about our response," he stated, urging India to seek peace yet acknowledging the growing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

