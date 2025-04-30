Rising Tensions at the India-Pakistan Border: Concerns and Responses

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sounded an alarming note on Wednesday regarding the escalating tensions with neighboring India. Despite international mediation efforts, Asif noted that the prospect of conflict is intensifying over time.

Speaking to reporters outside the parliament, Asif emphasized, "Chances of conflict are increasing; they are not decreasing." Although many nations aim to diffuse the situation, the standoff continues unabated.

Asif asserted Pakistan's readiness to respond decisively to any Indian aggression, though he refrained from disclosing specifics of the potential counteractions. "If there is a violation by India, we will respond...there should be no doubt about our response," he stated, urging India to seek peace yet acknowledging the growing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)