Caste Census Triumph: Rahul Gandhi's Advocacy Pays Off

The central government of India has announced that caste enumeration will be included in the next census, marking what former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singhdeo describes as a significant victory for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi has been a vocal advocate for this issue.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, aligning with the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc's focus on caste census as a key electoral agenda in past elections. Rahul Gandhi had pledged increased representation based on population figures.

Speaking to PTI, Singhdeo highlighted Gandhi's commitment to the cause, pointing out his persistent efforts through initiatives like the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The enumeration aims to identify underrepresented communities, enabling fair budget allocations for social justice.

