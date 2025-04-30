Left Menu

Caste Census: A Historic Step Towards Social Justice

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde applauds the Centre's decision to include caste in the upcoming census, calling it a historic move towards social justice. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin ties the decision to political strategies in Bihar elections, emphasizing its necessity for real social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:53 IST
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the Centre's decision to include caste in the coming census, hailing it as a monumental step towards social justice. Shinde expressed confidence that the move will help address economic, social, and educational disparities, calling it a 'historic decision.'

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw elaborated on the decision, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening social and economic structures. Vaishnaw stated that the inclusion of caste enumeration is a testament to the government's dedication to societal values.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, however, suggested that the timing of the decision aligns with the upcoming Bihar elections. He argued that it reflects political expediency. Despite this, Stalin underscored the significance of a caste census for effective policymaking and social justice, a cause long advocated by the DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

