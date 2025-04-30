The Slow Evolution of the Papacy: Tradition vs. Reform

The election of a new pope is a moment of anticipation within the Catholic Church, but history suggests that substantial changes unfold gradually. Experts note that unlike the U.S. political system, where leaders often enact swift policy reversals, the papacy evolves slowly due to deep-rooted institutional inertia.

Rev. Thomas Reese underscores this unique characteristic, explaining that senior Vatican officials often remain in their roles, allowing continuity as the pontificate transitions. As the conclave convenes next week, the Church will witness a blend of old and new, with potential changes more reflective of the new pope's style than doctrinal shifts.

Gestures and appointments will likely initially signify change, similar to Pope Francis' welcoming approach. However, enduring transformation, particularly in the appointment of bishops and cardinals, will require patience, marking a slow pivot in the Church's trajectory. Observations will focus on how the new pope navigates the delicate balance between tradition and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)