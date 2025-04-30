Major Shake-Up: Chinese General Miao Hua Dismissed Amid Discipline Probe

In a significant move, General Miao Hua, a prominent figure in China's military, has been removed from the National People's Congress amid ongoing investigations into serious rule violations. The decision was confirmed following a meeting of the NPC Standing Committee.

Miao Hua, recognized as the youngest general in China's military hierarchy, held a pivotal position in the Central Military Commission (CMC), the apex military authority led by President Xi Jinping. He also directed the Political Work Department, overseeing key Communist Party ideologies in the military.

This dismissal is part of a broader anti-corruption drive under Xi's leadership, marking Miao as the second CMC member discharged since 2022. His rapid career ascent paralleled Xi's rise, emphasizing the importance of party allegiance in China's military reinforcement strategy.

