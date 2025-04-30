Left Menu

Major Shake-Up: Chinese General Miao Hua Dismissed Amid Discipline Probe

General Miao Hua, a key military figure in China, has been dismissed from the National People's Congress due to serious discipline violations. His ousting underscores President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption efforts within military ranks. Miao's career rose quickly under Xi, highlighting his loyalty to party ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:34 IST
In a significant move, General Miao Hua, a prominent figure in China's military, has been removed from the National People's Congress amid ongoing investigations into serious rule violations. The decision was confirmed following a meeting of the NPC Standing Committee.

Miao Hua, recognized as the youngest general in China's military hierarchy, held a pivotal position in the Central Military Commission (CMC), the apex military authority led by President Xi Jinping. He also directed the Political Work Department, overseeing key Communist Party ideologies in the military.

This dismissal is part of a broader anti-corruption drive under Xi's leadership, marking Miao as the second CMC member discharged since 2022. His rapid career ascent paralleled Xi's rise, emphasizing the importance of party allegiance in China's military reinforcement strategy.

