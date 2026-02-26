Chinese Military Leadership Shake-Up: Major Purge Before NPC Sessions
China's parliament removed nine suspended military officials from their posts before the NPC and CPPCC sessions. This follows 2024's significant purges of military top brass by Xi Jinping, highlighting ongoing anti-corruption efforts. Plans for military, economic, and trade policies are expected at upcoming meetings.
In a significant political move, China's parliament has removed nine suspended military officials from its list of deputies, as a precursor to the forthcoming National People's Congress (NPC) and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) sessions.
The removal, executed by the NPC Standing Committee, is part of an extensive purge within the People's Liberation Army (PLA) led by President Xi Jinping, who also leads the Central Military Commission. This strategic reshuffling reflects ongoing disciplinary and anti-corruption activities within China's military leadership.
The upcoming NPC and CPPCC meetings, beginning March 4, will outline China's policy agenda, including military, economic, and diplomatic plans, and will finalize China's 15th five-year plan, guiding national priorities until 2030.
