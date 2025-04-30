Kerala's Party Dynamics: Clarification on P K Sreemathi's Role

In a recent press briefing, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed inquiries concerning the participation of P K Sreemathi in state secretariat meetings. Vijayan confirmed that Sreemathi, a central committee member of the CPI(M) and former MP, is permitted to attend these meetings due to her organizational responsibilities related to women's welfare.

Rumors suggesting Sreemathi's exclusion from the meetings were dismissed as unfounded. Both Pinarayi Vijayan and the party's general secretary, M A Baby, emphasized that Sreemathi's contributions on a national scale have led to her continued involvement in Kerala meetings. The party values Sreemathi's work and has recognized her with a central committee position.

Sreemathi's national responsibilities in women's welfare were acknowledged during a recent party congress, leading to her inclusion in the party's central quota. Despite retirement provisions for leaders over 75, Sreemathi received an exemption, allowing her to maintain her active role and influence beyond her state.

