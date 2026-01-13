Aisha Potty's Political Shift: From CPI(M) to Congress

In a dramatic political shift, Aisha Potty, a veteran leader of the CPI(M), has transitioned to the Congress party on Tuesday, marking the end of her decade-long journey with the leftist organization.

Potty, who has represented Kottarakkara in the Kerala Assembly for three terms, formally joined Congress at a protest outside Lok Bhavan, leaving many surprised by this unexpected move.

Despite political differences, Potty stood firm on her principle of engagement beyond religion and party lines, indicating her feelings of neglect within CPI(M) as a reason for her departure, while also downplaying any intent to pursue power-driven motives within her new political home.