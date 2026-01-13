Aisha Potty's Political Shift: From CPI(M) to Congress
Aisha Potty, a senior CPI(M) leader, joins the Congress party after a decade-long association with the leftist organization. Her unexpected move comes amid feelings of neglect within CPI(M). Potty assures she'll maintain her inclusive approach toward all communities, while anticipating criticism over her decision.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic political shift, Aisha Potty, a veteran leader of the CPI(M), has transitioned to the Congress party on Tuesday, marking the end of her decade-long journey with the leftist organization.
Potty, who has represented Kottarakkara in the Kerala Assembly for three terms, formally joined Congress at a protest outside Lok Bhavan, leaving many surprised by this unexpected move.
Despite political differences, Potty stood firm on her principle of engagement beyond religion and party lines, indicating her feelings of neglect within CPI(M) as a reason for her departure, while also downplaying any intent to pursue power-driven motives within her new political home.
ALSO READ
Bengaluru's Battle of the Ballots: Political Shifts in Upcoming GBA Polls
Nepal's National Assembly Convenes After Historic Political Shift
Tarique Rahman Ascends to BNP Leadership Amid Political Shifts
AIADMK Gears Up for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Interviews and Alliances in Focus
U.S. to Refine Venezuelan Crude Amid Political Shifts