Marco Rubio Seeks New Partners for Migrant Deportation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced plans to find new countries to accept deported migrants, expanding beyond El Salvador. He disclosed this during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:52 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced efforts to identify additional countries willing to accept deported migrants from the United States, extending the current arrangement which includes El Salvador.

His comments were made during a Cabinet meeting in the presence of President Donald Trump.

This announcement could signal a shift in U.S. strategy regarding the management of deported migrants.

