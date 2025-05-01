Federal Judge Denies Release of Informant in Biden Bribery Hoax

A federal judge has turned down the US government's request to release Alexander Smirnov, a former FBI informant who concocted a false bribery narrative involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. This tale had been instrumental for Republicans in launching impeachment efforts against the President.

This recent ruling was delivered by US District Judge Otis Wright in Los Angeles. It followed the reassignment of a new prosecutor to Smirnov's case, who, along with Smirnov's attorneys, had filed a motion seeking his release while his conviction is under appeal. Smirnov's legal team plans to continue fighting for his release.

Smirnov was sentenced to six years for tax evasion and lying to the FBI about an alleged bribery scheme that aimed to influence the 2020 election outcome. The US government, acknowledging Smirnov's health issues, has suggested revisiting the case but Smirnov remains in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)