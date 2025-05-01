Left Menu

US-India Collaborate to Counter Terrorism in South Asia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated America's commitment to battle terrorism alongside India during a conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The discussion centered around the need to address the Pahalgam terror attack, urging India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and pursue peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:09 IST
The US has reinforced its dedication to counterterrorism efforts with India during a time of rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror incident.

In a call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the necessity of bringing the attack's perpetrators to justice. Jaishankar insisted that those responsible must be held accountable.

India cited cross-border connections to the attack, which resulted in 26 casualties, promising to ensure those involved face repercussions. Rubio extended condolences to the victims' families and advised India and Pakistan to work together to ease tensions in South Asia.

