Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday to participate in talks with Caribbean leaders, as announced by the State Department.

During his visit, Secretary Rubio aims to stress the United States' dedication to fostering collaboration with CARICOM member nations, according to spokesman Tommy Pigott.

The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing stability and prosperity across the hemisphere, as outlined in a statement released on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)