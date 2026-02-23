Left Menu

Marco Rubio's Strategic Visit to Caribbean Leaders

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Saint Kitts and Nevis to engage with Caribbean leaders. The visit, according to the State Department, reinforces the U.S.'s commitment to collaborating with CARICOM to promote regional stability and prosperity.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday to participate in talks with Caribbean leaders, as announced by the State Department.

During his visit, Secretary Rubio aims to stress the United States' dedication to fostering collaboration with CARICOM member nations, according to spokesman Tommy Pigott.

The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing stability and prosperity across the hemisphere, as outlined in a statement released on Monday.

