BJP Criticizes Congress on Caste Census: A Political Tool or Inclusive Policy?

BJP leader CR Kesavan accuses Congress of using caste census as a prejudiced political tool. He emphasizes that Congress governments, despite decades in power, never conducted such a census. He contrasts this with PM Modi's decision to include cast enumeration in national census, marking a commitment to inclusive governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:46 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan launched a scathing critique of the Congress party, accusing it of considering caste census merely as a political instrument to exploit disadvantaged sections. Speaking to ANI in Chennai, Kesavan highlighted that despite ruling for decades, Congress-led governments never attempted to undertake a caste census.

Kesavan argued that the Congress has been unsettled by the government's decision to conduct a nationwide caste census. He pointed out that from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, Congress consistently opposed measures favoring the welfare of backward classes. It wasn't until Narendra Modi's tenure that the Modi government granted constitutional status to such measures in 2018.

Emphasizing the historical context, Kesavan noted the Kaka Kalelkar Commission's role in recommending reservations for backward classes, which Congress ignored. He praised the Central government's move to include caste enumeration in the national census, calling it a testament to Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideals and a decisive step towards inclusive governance.

Kesavan lambasted Congress for its supposed discriminatory and divisive governance style, contrasting it with PM Modi's agenda of 'sabka sath sabka vikas.' He argued that while Congress treated caste census as political rhetoric, Modi's administration aims for precision public policy through inclusive action.

In a landmark decision, the central government confirmed that caste enumeration will be part of the next national census, a decision supported by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. While Congress expressed support for the exercise, it criticized the move for being overdue by 11 years, and noted that states like Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana have already conducted their own censuses.

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

