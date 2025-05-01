Gina Rinehart Urges Australia to Embrace Trump-Style Policies
Australian mining magnate Gina Rinehart urges the country to adopt Trump-style polices by cutting government spending and boosting defense and energy. A vocal supporter of Trump, she argues for reducing governmental costs and calls for a strong national defense budget in line with Trump's policies.
Mining magnate Gina Rinehart has called for Australia to adopt Trump-style leadership by cutting government expenditure and increasing defense and energy security. As Australia approaches a national poll, Rinehart supports a reduction in regulatory costs to spur growth.
Rinehart, who actively backs Australia's opposition leader Peter Dutton, highlighted the importance of Trump's approach to tariffs. She also advocates for Australia to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, reflecting Trump's policy. Rinehart has not sought a government role but supports creating a Department of Government Efficiency.
With a focus on energy, Rinehart endorses fossil fuels for greater energy security and proposes aligning defense spending with U.S. policies, urging a 5% GDP allocation. Her company holds significant U.S. investments in energy and mining, aligning with her strategic vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
