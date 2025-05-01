Left Menu

U.S. Seeks Tariff Talks with China Amid Conflicting Reports

The United States, led by President Donald Trump, has approached China to initiate tariff talks. However, Chinese media and authorities have denied any ongoing negotiations, leading to conflicting reports. Trump's administration remains hopeful for a deal, while China calls for adaptations to global changes.

Updated: 01-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:37 IST
The United States has reached out to China for negotiations on President Donald Trump's 145% tariffs, despite conflicting reports on whether such talks are occurring. This narrative emerged from a Chinese state media-affiliated social media account on Thursday.

The account, Yuyuan Tantian, claimed that the U.S. has made proactive contact through multiple channels. Citing anonymous sources, it reported Washington's desire to discuss the contested levies. However, Guo Jiakun, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, stated there have been no talks regarding tariffs.

Notably, Trump's interview last Friday alleged talks were happening, sparking further denials from Beijing, which accused the U.S. of public deception. The Global Times, a significant state media outlet, has previously been reliable in revealing China's trade intentions.

